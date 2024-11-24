LaMelo Ball News: Erupts for career-high 50

Ball closed with 50 points (17-38 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 10-13 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 125-119 loss to the Bucks.

It was a career-best performance for Ball, topping the 38 points he'd produced twice, including earlier this month against the 76ers. The fifth-year guard has scored more than 30 points in eight of 12 November games, averaging 30.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.5 boards, 4.5 threes and 1.2 steals. If he can stay healthy -- he's played only 58 games over the last two seasons -- Ball is headed for a massive fantasy campaign.