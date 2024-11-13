LaMelo Ball News: Excellent effort not enough

Ball posted 35 points (13-27 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-89 loss to the Magic.

Ball was a one-man wrecking crew for the Hornets in this game, but his efforts were not enough, and the Hornets still lost by 25 points. Ball is enjoying an outstanding start to the campaign and has been one of the top guards in fantasy, regardless of the format. Aside from scoring at least 30 points in his last three games, he's putting up averages of 29.9 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest in 11 appearances and 33.6 minutes per tilt.