LaMelo Ball News: Explodes offensively in OT loss

Ball racked up 38 points (13-30 FG, 6-18 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Ball did it all for Charlotte in Sunday's overtime battle, leading all players in the contest in scoring and threes made while pacing the Hornets with a team-best assist total and a team-high-tying pair of steals in a well-rounded performance. Ball set a new season high in scoring and posted his sixth game with at least 30 points, including his second straight. Ball has now connected on at least five threes in six outings, including in three consecutive appearances.