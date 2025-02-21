LaMelo Ball News: Fades injury report

Ball (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Portland.

Ball was held out of Thursday's loss to the Nuggets due to right ankle injury management, but it appears the star point guard should be able to suit up Saturday. He's averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game this season along with 7.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 32.7 minutes. Ball's return will likely lead to Elfrid Payton retreating to the bench.