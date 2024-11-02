LaMelo Ball News: Game-high 36 points vs. Boston

Ball contributed 36 points (15-26 FG, 6-12 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and three steals across 37 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Celtics.

Ball was the leading scorer of Saturday's contest, and he did most of his damage from deep as he connected on six three-point shots for the second time this season. Through the first six games of the 2024-25 campaign, Ball is averaging 30.2 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 34.0 minutes per game.