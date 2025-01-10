LaMelo Ball News: Game vs. Clippers postponed
Ball and the Hornets will not play Saturday's game against the Clippers, as the game has been postponed due to the continuing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
This will be the Hornets' second consecutive postponement, as their game against the Lakers on Thursday also got postponed. The Hornets will continue their road trip through the Western Conference in Phoenix against the Suns on Sunday.
