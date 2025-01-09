LaMelo Ball News: Game vs. Lakers postponed
Ball and the Hornets will not play Thursday's game against the Lakers, as the game has been postponed due to the continuing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
This is a situation that's in flux and could affect any teams set to play in the Los Angeles area in the immediate future. The Hornets are scheduled to face the Clippers in LA on Saturday, and the Lakers play their next seven games in the LA area.
