LaMelo Ball News: Goes for 35 points in win

Ball contributed 35 points (12-27 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 33 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 123-121 overtime win over the Pistons.

Ball could've won it in regulation for the Hornets with a floater that bounced off the rim, but the star floor general was nonetheless very impactful. Ball has been playing at a high level of late, and he seems to be taking his scoring prowess to a whole new level. He's scored at least 30 points in five of his last seven appearances.