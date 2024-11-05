LaMelo Ball News: Held in check

Ball provided 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 114-93 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Hornets had an off night overall, and not a single starter eclipsed 26 minutes as the team fell to 2-5 on the season. Despite this dud, Ball has been very productive overall, posting averages of 28.6 points, 5.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 4.6 three-pointers through seven contests.