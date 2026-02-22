LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball News: Makes 10 threes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Ball went for 37 points (12-20 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Wizards.

Ball caught fire Sunday, raining in a career-high 10 three-pointers, matching the Hornets' single-game franchise record. His historic performance was cemented on a string of heat checks, during which he connected on four threes in under 100 seconds of game time. His electric shooting performance was rounded out by eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Ball's scoring effort is a welcome sign for fantasy managers and Hornets fans alike, as he had averaged just 16.5 points per game on 35.2 percent from the field over his previous 16 games.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 27
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
31 days ago