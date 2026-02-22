LaMelo Ball News: Makes 10 threes in win
Ball went for 37 points (12-20 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Wizards.
Ball caught fire Sunday, raining in a career-high 10 three-pointers, matching the Hornets' single-game franchise record. His historic performance was cemented on a string of heat checks, during which he connected on four threes in under 100 seconds of game time. His electric shooting performance was rounded out by eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Ball's scoring effort is a welcome sign for fantasy managers and Hornets fans alike, as he had averaged just 16.5 points per game on 35.2 percent from the field over his previous 16 games.
