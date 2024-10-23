LaMelo Ball News: Nears 30-point triple-double

Ball posted 34 points (10-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 victory over Houston.

Playing in his first regular-season game since January 26, Ball didn't have to shake off any rust, knocking down 50 percent of his attempts and falling two rebounds shy of a triple-double. He was integral to Charlotte's comeback effort, tallying 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in the second half, alone. Assuming Ball can stay healthy -- he's played 58 games across the last two seasons -- he'll be one of the most valuable point guards in fantasy basketball.