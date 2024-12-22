Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball News: Off injury report for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Ball (calf) is off the injury report for Monday's matchup against the Rockets.

Ball will return to game action after missing Friday's loss to Philadelphia due to left calf injury management. The 23-year-old has made only two appearances in December due to the calf injury, during which he has averaged 24.5 points, 12.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals across 30.0 minutes per contest.

