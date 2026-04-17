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LaMelo Ball News: Paces Charlotte in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Ball contributed 23 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes in Friday's 121-90 Play-In Tournament loss to the Magic.

Ball didn't deliver his most efficient performance during Friday's season-ending loss, though he did lead the Hornets with 23 points. He also paced the team in assists. The 24-year-old point guard dropped 20-plus points in each of Charlotte's Play-In Tournament games and in 35 of his 72 regular-season appearances (69 starts). Ball took a step back on the offensive end but still averaged at least 20 points per game for a fifth consecutive campaign, finishing the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 7.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.0 minutes per tilt.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
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