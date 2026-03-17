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LaMelo Ball News: Paces Charlotte in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Ball supplied 30 points (11-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 win over the Heat.

After putting up just 13 field-goal attempts in Saturday's loss to the Spurs, Ball was far more aggressive hunting his shot in this one. The star point guard turned in an efficient outing from the field and led Charlotte in scoring, reaching the 30-point threshold for the second time in the last three games. He also chipped in double-digit assists for the first time since Jan. 24 after totaling 11 dimes over the Hornets' previous three contests entering Tuesday. Ball has racked up seven double-doubles and a triple-double across 59 regular-season appearances, scoring 30 or more points on seven occasions this season.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
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