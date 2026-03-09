LaMelo Ball News: Paces team with 22 points
Ball notched 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to Phoenix.
The Hornets are miraculously in play-in territory, but they were unable to get much going against the Suns. Ball did the heavy lifting while Brandon Miller struggled to find the bottom of the basket, and he recorded another 20-plus point total after three consecutive games where he failed to reach that milestone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes5 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 2413 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More