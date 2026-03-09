LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball News: Paces team with 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ball notched 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to Phoenix.

The Hornets are miraculously in play-in territory, but they were unable to get much going against the Suns. Ball did the heavy lifting while Brandon Miller struggled to find the bottom of the basket, and he recorded another 20-plus point total after three consecutive games where he failed to reach that milestone.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago