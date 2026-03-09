LaMelo Ball News: Paces team with 22 points

Ball notched 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to Phoenix.

The Hornets are miraculously in play-in territory, but they were unable to get much going against the Suns. Ball did the heavy lifting while Brandon Miller struggled to find the bottom of the basket, and he recorded another 20-plus point total after three consecutive games where he failed to reach that milestone.