LaMelo Ball News: Playing Friday vs. San Antonio

Ball (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Ball has missed the Hornets' last five games due to a left ankle sprain, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to play in Friday's contest. Ball's return to the starting lineup will likle ylead to KJ Simpson coming off the bench. Ball averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 32.2 minutes per game in the nine games prior to his ankle injury.