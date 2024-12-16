LaMelo Ball News: Playing Monday vs. Sixers

Ball (calf) will be available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball has been sidelined for the Hornets' last seven games due to a left calf injury, but the All-Star point guard will make his return Monday while operating on a minutes restriction. In the 10 games prior to his injury, Ball averaged 33.4 points, 7.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds over 35.4 minutes per contest.