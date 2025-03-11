LaMelo Ball News: Poor shooting display Monday

Ball amassed 15 points (5-21 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 105-102 win over the Heat.

Ball returned from a one-game absence after sitting out the win over the Nets on Saturday due to that game being the second leg of a back-to-back set, and while he posted a solid line in this win, he wasn't efficient with his shot. That has been a persistent issue throughout Ball's career, and while it gets overlooked due to how much value he brings to the table in other areas, it's becoming a very complicated trend of late. In five outings since the beginning of March, Ball is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, but he's also shooting 34.3 percent from the floor and 11.2 percent from three-point range.