LaMelo Ball News: Poor showing from field
Ball notched 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 loss to the Rockets.
Ball was involved in a car accident over the All-Star break, but fortunately, he and the other person escaped without any major injuries. The Hornets are currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA and are looking to sneak into the playoffs, and that bodes well for Ball's fantasy outlook down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 713 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 218 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2823 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 2724 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2229 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More