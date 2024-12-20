LaMelo Ball News: Posts season-high 13 assists

Ball chipped in 34 points (11-32 FG, 3-18 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-114 loss to Washington.

While Ball's counting stats were eye-popping, his efficiency was poor in Thursday's loss. Over his last 10 outings, Ball is averaging 31.4 points, 8.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes. However, over that span, he is shooting just 40.2 percent from the field and 31.8 percent on 13.2 three-point attempts per contest.