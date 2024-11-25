LaMelo Ball News: Reaches 40-point threshold

Ball notched 44 points (17-30 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 95-84 loss to the Magic.

Ball was absolutely locked in from the field, where he drilled 56.7 percent of his tries to account for over half of Charlotte's points. He was also productive across the board, falling one rebound shy of a double-double while dishing out a team-high seven assists. Unfortunately, Ball didn't get much help, as Brandon Miller was the only other Hornet to score in double figures.