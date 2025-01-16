Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball News: Records season-high three blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Ball registered 27 points (11-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and three blocks across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 victory over Utah.

Ball was one assist shy of recording his third straight double-double in Wednesday's win. While the star guard also tallied a season-high three blocks, he continued to struggle with his outside shot. Across Ball's last five outings, he is converting just 28.8 percent of his 13.2 three-point attempts per contest.

