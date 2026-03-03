LaMelo Ball News: Returns Tuesday
Ball (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday's game against the Mavericks with 3:35 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.
It's unclear why Ball exited to the locker room with the training staff earlier in the second. However, he quickly returned to the bench and was cleared to check back in.
