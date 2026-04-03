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LaMelo Ball News: Scores 18 points with full line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:37pm

Ball contributed 18 points (6-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 129-108 win over the Pacers.

The Hornets have now won eight of their last 10 games and boast 18 victories of at least 20 points, a new franchise record. Ball has been balling since the All-Star break with averages of 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 4.0 triples, 1.3 steals and just 2.1 turnovers per contest, which has been good enough for top-30 value in 9-cat leagues.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
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