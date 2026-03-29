LaMelo Ball News: Scores 19 points with three treys
Ball produced 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 114-99 loss to the Celtics.
Ball got off to a sluggish start in this one, opening the game with six straight misses, and he was scoreless through the third quarter of action. However, he caught fire during the final frame, scoring 12 of his 19 points on 5-for-7 shooting, as he attempted to will his team to victory. Ultimately, with the rest of his teammates struggling, the Hornets couldn't mount a comeback and dropped their second straight game.
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