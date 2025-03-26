LaMelo Ball News: Scores 25 points, fouls out

Ball ended with 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and nine assists over 29 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 111-104 loss to the Magic.

Ball fouled out in the final seconds of the fourth quarter in another loss for the Hornets, but the star floor general continues to make a significant impact on both ends of the court for a struggling Charlotte team. As a scorer or playmaker, Ball has been instrumental for the Hornets all season long. While the lack of efficiency from a shooting perspective can impact his value in some formats, he remains an excellent fantasy asset and has a very high floor whenever he's deemed available due to his sky-high usage rate. He's averaging 21.5 points, 8.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.