LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball News: Scores 27 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Ball closed Wednesday's 100-97 win over the Lakers with 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

Ball didn't show any lingering effects of the right ankle injury that prevented him from playing in Charlotte's final game before the All-Star break, and he led the team in scoring in what turned out to be a tight, low-scoring win. Ball has been the most consistent offensive weapon for the Hornets this season, although injuries have limited him of late, and he's missed seven of the Hornets' last 10 games.

