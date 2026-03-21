LaMelo Ball News: Scores 29 in blowout win

Ball notched 29 points (9-19 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 win over Memphis.

Ball has been the barometer for the Hornets in recent weeks, and he's been delivering outstanding performances with remarkable consistency. The star floor general has scored at least 29 points in three of his last five appearances, and he's also carrying a streak of productivity. He has scored at least 15 points in all but one of his 16 outings since the All-Star break while also shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range.