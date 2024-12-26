LaMelo Ball News: Scores 31 points Thursday

Ball logged 31 points (12-27 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Wizards.

Ball has reached the 30-point mark in three of his four appearances since returning from a seven-game absence due to a left calf strain that kept him sidelined between Nov. 29 and Dec. 13. However, and as good as his numbers have been, the lack of efficiency remains an issue for Ball. Over that four-game stretch, Ball is averaging 25.8 points and 9.5 assists per game while also shooting a meager 40.2 percent from the floor.