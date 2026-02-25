LaMelo Ball News: Shoots high volume from three
Ball had 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 victory over the Bulls.
Ball entered this game coming off a career high of 10 made threes in his last outing, and he shot another 12 against Chicago. He sank four from deep, while matching his season average for assists. Including Coby White, the Hornets have five players averaging 18 points or more this year, giving Ball the luxury of feeding his teammates or looking for his own shot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 718 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 223 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2828 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More