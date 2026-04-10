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LaMelo Ball News: Sniffs double-double Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Ball totaled 27 points (7-20 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 118-100 loss to the Pistons.

The Hornets didn't have their best performance in this matchup against the No. 1 seed in the East, but Ball delivered a strong line that saw him finish just two assists away from a double-double. The lack of efficiency can be a concern, but fantasy managers will gladly overlook that as long as Ball continues to fill the stat sheet as he did Friday. Ball was coming off back-to-back games with at least 35 points, and while his role as the Hornets' go-to offensive weapon is not under threat, it remains to be seen if he'll suit up in the season finale against the Knicks on Sunday.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
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