LaMelo Ball News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Ball chipped in 19 points (7-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 138-133 victory over the Raptors.

Ball's shooting line wasn't particularly efficient, but fantasy managers can live with that, especially when factoring in how much he brings to the table and how versatile he is on a game-to-game basis. This was the first time the star guard didn't reach the 20-point mark, but he's still enjoying an impressive start to the campaign with averages of 28.5 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in his first four contests.