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LaMelo Ball News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Ball chipped in 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-13 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 134-90 win over the Kings.

Despite playing just three quarters in the blowout win, Ball finished as Charlotte's second-leading scorer while knocking down a game-high-tying six triples. The star point guard has reached the 20-point threshold in four consecutive contests and has totaled 13 made triples over his last two games. Additionally, the 24-year-old led the Hornets in assists and steals, recording multiple swipes for a third straight game.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
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