LaMelo Ball News: Surpasses 20 points in return

Ball posted 24 points (7-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Ball returned Sunday after missing the last three games with a left ankle sprain and right wrist sprain, putting together a strong offensive showing while posting a team-high-tying point total and leading all starters in assists. Ball has struggled to stay healthy since the end of November, but has appeared in five games since then and has tallied 20 or more points in four of those five outings.