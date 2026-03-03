LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball News: Ties career high in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ball contributed 15 points (5-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 117-90 win over the Mavericks.

Ball struggled mightily with efficiency in this one, though he still finished as Charlotte's second-leading scorer. The star point guard also led the Hornets in assists and steals, matching his career high in swipes. Over seven appearances since the All-Star break, Ball has averaged 18.9 points, 7.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.

