LaMelo Ball News: Will play against Cleveland

Ball (ankle/wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

A left ankle sprain and right wrist sprain have caused Ball to be sidelined for the Hornets' last three games, but he will make his return Sunday. The fifth-year guard is averaging a career-high 30.1 points per game this season along with 7.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 33.7 minutes per contest.