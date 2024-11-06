LaMelo Ball News: Will play Wednesday

Ball (ankle) has been upgraded to available and will play Wednesday against the Pistons.

Ball was initially deemed a game-time call for this contest, but the upgrade to available suggests the star floor general shouldn't have any limitations or restrictions Wednesday. Ball is averaging 28.6 points, 5.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season, and his presence will give the Hornets a huge boost on both ends of the court.