LaMelo Ball News: Will play Wednesday
Ball (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Initially probable, Ball was expected to play through his right wrist soreness. That shooting wrist has been doing a lot of heavy lifting lately as the Hornets deal with injuries. Over the past three games, Ball is averaging 43.0 points on 31.7 field-goal attempts, 8.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 37.7 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now