LaMelo Ball News: Woeful in loss Saturday

Ball amassed five points (1-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 141-88 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ball had easily his worst performance of the season as the Hornets were played off the court by the Trail Blazers. Charlotte is once again playing for lottery balls following another underwhelming season, meaning Ball's availability could be spotty moving forward. He will continue to facilitate the offense when healthy but as we saw here, their motivation could do with some tweaking.