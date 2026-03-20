Landry Shamet Injury: Doesn't return Friday
Shamet (knee) exited Friday's 93-92 win over the Nets in the third quarter and did not return, finishing with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 22 minutes.
Shamet checked out of Friday's contest with 6:11 remaining in the third and was later deemed questionable to return due to a right knee issue. He can be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards until the Knicks provide an update on his status. If Shamet is forced to miss time, Jordan Clarkson and Mohamed Diawara would be candidates to see increased minutes, especially if Josh Hart (knee) remains out.
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