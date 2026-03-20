Landry Shamet Injury: Leaves early with knee injury
Shamet (knee) exited Friday's 93-92 win over the Nets with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter and didn't return. He finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 22 minutes.
Shamet was deemed questionable to return after checking out of the game midway through the third quarter with a right knee injury, but the Knicks ended up holding him out for the rest of the night. He can be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards until the Knicks provide an update on his status. If Shamet is forced to miss time, Jordan Clarkson and Mohamed Diawara would be candidates to see increased minutes, especially if Josh Hart (knee) remains out.
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