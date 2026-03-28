Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Shamet (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Sunday will be the fourth consecutive game that Shamet will miss while recovering from a right knee contusion, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Rockets. Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado will both continue to operate in elevated roles for as long as Shamet is out of action.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
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