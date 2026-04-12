Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Shamet has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets due to right knee injury management.

Shamet was in line for an expanded role Sunday due to the Knicks resting most of their key starters. Instead, the veteran wing will be sidelined to manage a lingering knee injury, but he should be available for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Shamet will end the 2025-26 regular season averaging 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 threes over 23.0 minutes while connecting on 39.2 percent of his three-point attempts (on 5.2 3PA/G). Jeremy Sochan, Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride are candidates to see an uptick in playing time due to Shamet's absence.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
32 days ago