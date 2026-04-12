Landry Shamet Injury: Not playing Sunday

Shamet has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets due to right knee injury management.

Shamet was in line for an expanded role Sunday due to the Knicks resting most of their key starters. Instead, the veteran wing will be sidelined to manage a lingering knee injury, but he should be available for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Shamet will end the 2025-26 regular season averaging 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 threes over 23.0 minutes while connecting on 39.2 percent of his three-point attempts (on 5.2 3PA/G). Jeremy Sochan, Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride are candidates to see an uptick in playing time due to Shamet's absence.