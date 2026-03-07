Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Shamet is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with a neck sprain.

Shamet could be a candidate for a maintenance day for the front end of this back-to-back set. If Shamet is unable to play, Jordan Clarkson could be more involved for the Knicks.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet
