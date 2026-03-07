Landry Shamet Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Shamet is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with a neck sprain.
Shamet could be a candidate for a maintenance day for the front end of this back-to-back set. If Shamet is unable to play, Jordan Clarkson could be more involved for the Knicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1025 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 431 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1452 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 759 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 561 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More