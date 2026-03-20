Landry Shamet Injury: Questionable to return vs. Brooklyn
Shamet is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Nets due to a right knee issue.
Shamet got the starting nod in Josh Hart's (knee) place, though the former checked out in the third quarter and is uncertain to return during the fourth. Jordan Clarkson will likely help pick up the slack if Shamet is unable to check back in.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 173 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 119 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week11 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1038 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 444 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More