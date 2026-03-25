Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Shamet (knee) won't play Thursday in Charlotte.

This will be Shamet's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Oklahoma City. Shamet's minutes will be divvied up amongst Jose Alvarado and Jordan Clarkson.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
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