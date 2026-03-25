Landry Shamet Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Shamet (knee) won't play Thursday in Charlotte.
This will be Shamet's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Oklahoma City. Shamet's minutes will be divvied up amongst Jose Alvarado and Jordan Clarkson.
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