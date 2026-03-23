Landry Shamet Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Shamet (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Shamet will miss a second consecutive contest due to a right knee contusion he sustained in Friday's win over the Nets. With the 29-year-old wing sidelined, Jordan Clarkson and Mohamed Diawara are candidates to see increased playing time. Shamet's next chance to play will come Thursday in Charlotte.
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