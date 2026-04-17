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Landry Shamet Injury: Set to play in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:30pm

Shamet (knee) participated in Friday's practice, per Steve Popper of Newsday.

While Shamet sat out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets due to right knee injury management, it looks like he's all set to be available for the Knicks in Game 1 on Saturday versus Atlanta. The veteran sharpshooter closed out the 2025-26 campaign with averages of 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per tilt across 51 games, shooting 39.2 percent from deep.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
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