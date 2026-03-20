Landry Shamet headshot

Landry Shamet Injury: Suffers knee injury Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 5:33am

Shamet is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Nets due to a right knee injury.

Shamet received the starting nod in Josh Hart's (knee) place, though the former checked out in the third quarter and is uncertain to return during the fourth. Jordan Clarkson will likely help pick up the slack if Shamet is unable to check back in.

Landry Shamet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landry Shamet See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
45 days ago