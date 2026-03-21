Landry Shamet Injury: Won't play Sunday
Shamet (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Shamet picked up a knee injury in the Knicks' most recent game, and the injury is officially being labeled as right knee soreness. The issue will prevent Shamet from suiting up Sunday, which will open up more minutes for Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado. Shamet's next chance to play will come Tuesday against New Orleans.
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